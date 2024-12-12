South Downs MP calls Government decision to increase South East housing targets a 'sick joke'

Andrew Griffith MP, the Member of Parliament for Arundel and South Downs, has criticised the Government’s decision to increase housing targets in the South East of England, whilst reducing them in London, calling them “sick joke”.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His comments follow the Government’s publication of its revised National Planning Policy Framework which have reduced the capital’s housebuilding target by 10,830 homes a year, and increased housing targets in the South East by 20,000.

These changes are relative to the previous framework, in which the local MP says “were too high for the South East and far too low for London”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The framework also designates solar farms as ‘essential infrastructure’, making it easier for agriculture land across West Sussex to be turned into solar farms.

Andrew Griffith MP in the House of Commons

It also imposes mandatory housing targets, meaning if local authorities do not build fast enough for Labour ministers liking, the government has the power to force areas such as West Sussex to build even more homes.

Mr Griffith had called for the Government to set out housebuilding in the capital city as a priority to alleviate pressure on areas such as the South Downs.

Commenting on the Framework, Andrew Griffith MP said: “These reforms to rig the planning system are a terrible blow for people and nature alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"West Sussex has taken far more than its fair share of housing development. To impose even higher targets from Whitehall when our infrastructure cannot cope is a sick joke.

"Remember the very first act of this government was to cancel improvements to reduce congestion on the A27. The homes the nation needs should be on brownfield sites which are well supplied with infrastructure such as 24/7 public transport, hospitals, universities and shops.

"We call these places ‘cities’ yet this disgraceful government has today confirmed lower targets for London.”