South Downs MP pledges to ‘fight for family farms’

Andrew Griffith, the Member of Parliament for Arundel and South Downs, has pledged his support for family farms who will be impacted by the government’s decision to tax inherited agricultural assets.

Mr Griffith has already spoken with farming representatives to discuss the impact of the changes and has promised to join farmers from his constituency at the demonstration in Westminster organised by the National Farmers Union on November 19.

He has also committed to holding a meeting with farmers and countryside representatives from across the South Downs in the coming days to discuss their concerns.

Andrew Griffith has been a vocal supporter of farmers since his election, hosting regular ‘Farm to Fork Summits’ with hundreds of farmers across West Sussex. The local MP had previously attended the largest ever rural protest in 2002 which attracted 400,000 protesters to central London.

Andrew Griffith in the South Downs

Colloquially referred to by the Conservatives as the ‘Family Farm Tax’, the government announced at the Autumn Statement on 31st October that from April 2024, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20%. A total of 70,000 farms could be affected according to the Country Land and Business Association.

Commenting on the changes, Mr Griffith said: “Food producers are at the heart of our rural community and the government should be doing everything it can to support them.

"The Government clearly does not understand that whilst farmers often own valuable equipment and land, they are ‘cash poor’ and will find it difficult to meet the new ‘death tax’ without sacrificing precious land or getting into a debt spiral.

"I look forward to joining local farmers at the protest in Westminster as we urge the government to reverse this decision.”