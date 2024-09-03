South Downs salmon smokery up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former salmon smokery at the heart of the South Downs is coming up for auction later this month.

The Springs in Edburton Road, Edburton, Henfield, is among 178 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

it is listed with a freehold guide price of ££575,000 to £600,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, September 18.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a former salmon smoking distribution and retail business.

AUCTION: The Springs in Edburton Road, Edburton, Henfield.

“It comprises approximately 10,000 sq ft (926 sq m) of commercial buildings, including retail offices, stores, cold rooms and workshops.

“There is also a substantial yard and parking areas together with a large, wooded area, including a chalk water spring, with the total site, including the adjoining paddock, extending to 3.6 hectares (8.9 acres).

“It is considered suitable for a variety of uses including leisure/retail development opportunities, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The property is located in the sought-after historic village of Edburton at the foot of the South Downs within the National Park, with direct access by footpath to the South Downs Way.

Brighton city centre with its comprehensive range of shopping facilities and amenities is situated just over six miles away with easy access to Gatwick, London and all surrounding areas via the nearby A23/M23.

The site is approached by a private driveway to the right of the property from Edburton Road leading to a parking area and an additional shared driveway providing access to the front of the property.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/8/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, September 16 and ends on Wednesday, September 18.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.