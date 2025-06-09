South Downs Summer Music Alfriston, 15-20 July 2025

This year’s programme ranges from audience favourites such as Elgar’s Serenade for Strings, Britten’s Simple Symphony through works of recently re-discovered female and minority composers Fanny Mendelssohn (sister of Felix) and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor to classical pieces inspired by Scandinavian folk music, English sea shanties and the music of Jelly Roll Morton.

The fantastic clarinettist, Julian Bliss is the 2025 Artist-in-Residence. His multifaceted talent will shine on three consecutive nights: Julian will appear as virtuoso soloist in Malcolm Arnold’s Concerto for Clarinet and Finzi’s Bagatelles - arranged by himself - on Tuesday 15 July, as a sensitive chamber musician (Brahms and Coleridge-Taylor Quartets) on Wednesday 16 July and as a jazzman in Wynton Marsalis’s The Fiddler’s Tale on Thursday 17 July.

A rare opportunity to hear Marsalis’s masterpiece for 7 musicians and narrator, inspired by Stravinsky's The Soldier’s Tale. The Fiddler will be brought to life by Artistic Director, Zahra Benyounes, while the brilliant up-and-coming trumpeter Aaron Akugbo will perform the part originally played by the composer himself. Star of The Wire, Da 5 Bloods and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Clarke Peters will act as Narrator.

As a result of SDSM’s ongoing cooperation with the Hastings Piano Competition one of the lunchtime concerts features a prize winner of the competition. Mariamna Sherling, who won 3rd prize in 2022, is performing an exciting programme of Bach, Chopin, Ravel and Stravinsky on Friday 18 July.

The Latin Grammy-nominated virtuoso violinist, Alexis Cárdenas brings his Venezuelan & Colombian quartet to light up the Friday night (18 July) with their distinctive blend of sensual melodies & jazz improvisations from Latin America.

SDSM's past and present artistic directors, including founder, Jeremy Young come together at 5pm on Saturday 19 July to perform an evocative Nordic programme culminating in Grieg’s thrilling Piano Concerto arrangement with string quintet.

Earlier that day, grab a picnic and come to the Church of the Good Shepherd in Lullington to hear the Mead Men at noon.

Each year SDSM provides the opportunity for a student quartet to participate in the festival. They receive lessons and masterclasses from the artistic directors and festival artists, and present the pieces they work on during the week at the festival’s closing concert on Sunday. This year the festival welcomes the Talland Quartet.

For the detailed programme and tickets visit www.soutdownssummermusic.co.uk

Before each evening concert at St Andrew's Church Folkington's horse-box bar awaits ticket holders for a complimentary G&T or fruit juice, unless it's pouring with rain.

