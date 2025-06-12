South East Coast Ambulance Service is among more than 140 global organisations that have joined forces with the College of Paramedics to make this year's International Paramedics Day the biggest yet

Paramedics across the South East are gearing up to celebrate International Paramedics Day (IPD) on July 8, joining more than 140 organisations worldwide in marking the occasion.

This year’s theme, Unity and Community, was selected by the College of Paramedics, which founded IPD, to highlight the importance of collaboration between paramedics and the communities they serve. It is only by working together that the big challenges in health and care can be overcome and patient outcomes improved.

On July 8, paramedic-affiliated organisations across the globe will join the College of Paramedics to recognise and honour paramedics, first responders and community volunteers. The day will also provide an opportunity to focus on why working partnerships are crucial to healthcare systems around the world.

Tracy Nicholls, CEO, College of Paramedics

No paramedic works in isolation; they work with colleagues, crew members, as part of multi-disciplinary teams and with other health organisations to achieve real impact and deliver excellent patient-centred care.

Teamwork allows them to foster a deeper sense of belonging, pool resources, expertise and best practices. It increases their ability to solve problems which can lead to more effective treatment plans, provides better coordination of care, and ultimately, improves outcomes for patients. By working together, paramedics can learn from each other, exchange ideas, and stay up to date on the latest research and developments in their respective fields.

Tracy Nicholls, Chief Executive of the College of Paramedics, said: “Paramedicine is not just a profession — it is a collective calling. This year’s theme, Unity and Community, reminds me that behind every single response, every decision, and every act of care or compassion, there is a team — a network of support, knowledge, practice and shared purpose. It’s through this unity that we are able to find strength when things seem bleak, or we are weary.

“And it’s through our community that we create lasting impact on those who come into contact with us through our professional lives, or through our people volunteering to offer their skills wherever they may be needed. On this International Paramedics Day on July 8, let’s celebrate the power and possibility of working together, because when we unite, we may not only end up changing lives, we have the potential to transform futures as well.”

International Paramedics Day Logo

The College of Paramedics first launched International Paramedics Day in 2022. Since then, the number of UK and global partners that have pledged their support for the campaign has continued to grow, and the vital work of paramedics is now recognised, talked about and celebrated in over 30 countries.

International Paramedics Day takes place every year on July 8 because this marks the anniversary of the birth of Dominique Jean Larrey, the French military doctor who became Napoleon Bonaparte’s chief surgeon of the Grand Armee and the man often referred to as the 'father of modern-day ambulance services.'

For more information about International Paramedics Day go to www.internationalparamedicsday.com