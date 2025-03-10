South East Rock Choir members shine in ‘Red Nose Rockie Road Trip’ fundraiser for Comic Relief
rockchoir.comThese performances marked the beginning of a month-long fundraising initiative by Rock Choir, with groups from all over the UK set to take part in activities in support of Comic Relief.
Large crowds gathered at each location to witness the heart-warming and high-energy performances, generously contributing to the cause. Donations poured in as the choirs dazzled audiences with their renditions of popular songs and their boundless energy.
The South East Rock Choir Members were proud to be the first to kick off this nationwide effort, which will continue throughout the month with a variety of fundraising events and performances. Across the country, other Rock Choir groups will participate in everything from bake sales and quizzes to cold water swimming whilst singing, and even indoor synchronized swimming (whilst singing of course) in a shopping centre!
As part of the performances, all choirs showcased Rock Choir's brand-new single, ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, set to be released on Friday, March 21st. This single will be a key feature in Rock Choir’s fundraising efforts, and the culmination of their month of activities will be a live performance on BBC1’s Comic Relief TV special on Red Nose Day (the day of release), featuring Rock Choir Founder Caroline Redman Lusher and over 300 choir members. This performance will represent Rock Choir’s community of 30,000 members across the UK.
To support Rock Choir's Comic Relief fundraising efforts, donations can be made via the following link: justgiving.com/page/rock-choir-ltd-12
For more information about Rock Choir and their upcoming events, please visit