South East shows the greatest support for British products with higher-welfare labels of any UK county

Higher welfare wins over convenience, survey reveals shopper loyalty to British standards. A new survey by RSPCA Assured has revealed that South East shoppers top the nation when it comes to higher welfare. The majority (66%) of South Easterners would spend more and buy British higher-welfare labelled products - such as free-range, organic and RSPCA Assured-labelled - rather than settle for cheaper alternatives.

The YouGov poll, carried out for RSPCA Assured - the UK’s only farm assurance scheme solely focused on animal welfare - also found that just under half (42%) of South Easterners would go elsewhere if their usual shop didn’t have higher-welfare labelled British food options available.

The findings come as RSPCA Assured supports Back British Farming Day by urging those who eat meat, fish, eggs or dairy to choose trusted higher-welfare labels.

Charlotte Thomas, Regional Assessment Manager at RSPCA Assured, says: “Every time you choose a product with a higher-welfare label, you help ensure farmed animals live better lives.

RSPCA Assured piglets run outside

“With this one simple choice, you’re saying no to cages, no to fast-growing chickens, no to inadequate enrichment and bedding, no to routine antibiotic usage and more. You’re also protecting those British farmers who adhere to higher-welfare standards from unfair competition from cheaper, lower‑welfare imports.”

Higher-welfare farming is essential to ensure animals live free from unnecessary stress and suffering. It goes beyond minimum legal standards, provides enriched environments, space to move, access to veterinary care, freedom to express natural behaviours and more.

The survey findings highlight just how much the UK public values animal welfare and how willing they are to back those farmers who adhere to higher welfare standards - such as free-range, organic and RSPCA Assured - with their weekly shop.

With support from retailers and industry partners, more than 1,800 RSPCA Assured-labelled products are now available in supermarkets and on menus across the UK - giving shoppers plenty of choice when they look for higher-welfare options.

However, globally billions of animals are still kept in cages, overcrowded sheds or barren pens with little opportunity to move freely or express natural behaviours. By supporting Back British Farming Day and inspiring consumers to choose British products with higher welfare labels, RSPCA Assured hopes to see an end to these practices and give more animals the chance to live healthier, happier lives.

Charlotte continued: “According to a previous RSPCA Assured survey, 85% of people say it’s important to them that farmed animals are reared to higher welfare standards.

“It's clear that UK shoppers want higher-welfare food. Choosing products with labels like RSPCA Assured is one of the simplest, most powerful ways to create a food system where animal welfare is at the heart of every decision.”

Visit RSPCA Assured’s websitefor more information on farmed animal welfare and where to find higher-welfare products.