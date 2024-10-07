South Street Bonfire Society coffee morning

South Street Bonfire Society are holding a Coffee Morning on Saturday 12th October @Cliffe Church Hall Lewes. 10 till 12.

There will be tea / coffee / cakes / preserves / tombola / cards / merchandise and other stalls.

Also there will be a selection of Bonfire costumes for sale.

The 2024 Bonfire Night souvenir programme will be on sale .

You can also collect your 2024 membership badges.

Admission is FREE , Do come along and support South Street.

This coffee morning is kindly sponsored by Darcy Clothing.

