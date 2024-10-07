South Street Bonfire Society coffee morning
South Street Bonfire Society are holding a Coffee Morning on Saturday 12th October @Cliffe Church Hall Lewes. 10 till 12.
There will be tea / coffee / cakes / preserves / tombola / cards / merchandise and other stalls.
Also there will be a selection of Bonfire costumes for sale.
The 2024 Bonfire Night souvenir programme will be on sale .
You can also collect your 2024 membership badges.
Admission is FREE , Do come along and support South Street.
This coffee morning is kindly sponsored by Darcy Clothing.
