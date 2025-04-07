South Street Bonfire Society Coffee Morning

South Street Bonfire Society are holding an Easter Themed Coffee Morning on Saturday 12th April. at Cliffe Church Hall , Lewes .10 till 12 Admission is FREE.

There will be Cakes ,Preserve's , Tea , Coffee , Cards ,

Merchandise , other Stalls, Plus there will be a Large

Easter Tombola , including many Easter Eggs.

So do come along and support South Street Bonfire Society,

We will be pleased to see you.

