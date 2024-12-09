South Street Bonfire Society distributes cheques to three good causes

South Street Bonfire Society distributed cheques recently to the three good causes they collected for in Lewes on November 5. Just under £1,000 was raised from the public watching the processions.

The causes that received their shares of the money raised are the Wellbeing Tree, a group run by and for disabled people to improve mental wellbeing; Home Link a charity providing vital help to people facing housing distress and the Railway Land Wildlife Trust who look after the railway land nature reserve.

Debby Matthews 'Captain of Boxes' said of the event: "It was lovely as collectors to meet the groups who received funds to understand how each helps the local people of Lewes.

"We are all so grateful to the good people of Lewes, and visitors on the night, who gave so generously."