South Street Bonfire Society to hold monthly coffee morning on February 8
This Saturday 8th of February South Street Bonfire Society are holding it's monthly Coffee Morning at Cliffe Church Hall , Lewes , 10 till 12 . There will be Tea / Coffee / Cakes / Preserves / Tombola / Merchandise/ Cards and other Stalls.
It's also the Last Chance to book for the South Street Bonfire Society Annual Dinner on the 15th February at Lewes Town Hall.
You can also Renew your South Street Bonfire Society Membership for 2025.
So do come along and support South Street Bonfire Society , even if it's only for a cup of Tea and a chat, WE will be pleased to see you. Admission is FREE.