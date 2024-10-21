South Street Coffee Morning

By richard todd
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2024, 02:03 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 14:10 BST
South Street Bonfire Society are holding a pre bonfire night coffee morning.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at Cliffe Church Hall, Lewes, 10am till 12noon.

Admission is free and there will be Tea/Coffee/cakes/Perserves/Cards/Tombola/Merchandise and other stalls.

You can also collect your membership badge if you haven't done so already.

We will be pleased to see you. Do come along and support South Street Bonfire Society

