South Street Coffee Morning on January 11
South Street Bonfire Society are holding the first Coffee Morning of 2025 on Saturday 11th January at Cliffe Church Hall, Lewes 10 till 12 . Admission is FREE.
There will be Cakes , Tombola , Merchandise , Cards and other Stalls. You can also book your South Street Bonfire Society Dinner Ticket for the 15th February.
We look forward to seeing you, please do come along and support South Street Bonfire Society