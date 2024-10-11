Southbourne Village Hall Winter Fair - 9th November

By David Barnes
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2024, 08:51 BST
Southbourne Village Hall is hosting its Winter Fair on 9th November 10AM to 2 PM.

It will include table top stalls, live music, children's entertainment and refreshments and will be a great day for all the family.

For more information, visit here: Southbourne Village Hall Winter Fair

