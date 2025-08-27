Southern Hospice Group partners with Local Hospice Lottery to raise vital funds for essential hospice care

Southern Hospice Group has formed a new partnership with Local Hospice Lottery that will significantly increase lottery income for their three hospices – this is expected to be at least £9million over five years from September 2025, which is around £3million more than the group would otherwise have received.

The group is now the largest local hospice charity in the UK. Consisting of Martlets in Hove, St Barnabas in Worthing and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice near Arundel.

The partnership will reduce the running costs of what was two separate lotteries and three draws, ensuring more funds go directly to essential hospice care across Sussex and South East Hampshire. Supporters will also benefit from a larger prize fund whilst supporting their local hospice charity.

David Phillips, Head of Individual Giving and Fundraising Services at Southern Hospice Group said: “Thanks to the generosity of regular players, Martlets has received over £1 million in the past three years through Local Hospice Lottery. We are thrilled to continue working with them and form a new partnership that will benefit all three of our hospices.

A child being cared for at Chestnut Tree House Children's hospice, using the sensory room

“The lottery raises a substantial amount of regular income for us, this allows us to plan how much money we can spend on end-of-life-care. Without regular and reliable income, we simply can’t do this efficiently. I would like to say a huge thank you to all our players who choose to support us in this way, and good luck in the next draw!”

For every £1 weekly entry, Local Hospice Lottery donates between 60% and 80% of the profits from players supporting Southern Hospice Group. This is significantly more than most other society lotteries.

Players need to be over 18 to play and there’s a total weekly prize fund of £5,200 - the largest of any hospice lottery. There’s also three Super Draws that take place every year, giving players the chance to win an additional top prize of £10,000 every March, September and December.

Speaking of her experience at St Barnabas House hospice, Lara said “Dad was admitted to the Hospice when he started to deteriorate and needed full-time, specialist care; it’s hard to explain the feeling of safety and peace that the nurses gave all of us during those final weeks. And it also gave Dad a lot of peace, knowing we were looked after too.”

A physiotherapist at St Barnabas House potting plants with a patient

To help recruit new players and raise more money for local hospice care, a team of paid fundraisers will be working across the local area - both door-to-door and at venues - offering people the opportunity to sign up to the lottery. Each member of the team will be wearing a uniform and have a Local Hospice Lottery photo identity card.