Southern Housing residents knit for Conquest Hospital patients

Residents from Southern Housing’s knitting groups in Sidley, Bexhill and St Leonards-on-Sea are helping patients at Conquest Hospital in Hastings with generous handmade donations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donations including premature baby jackets, bonding squares, bed runners, twiddle muffs, throws, and toys are made with care and shared between the hospital’s neonatal and dementia care wards. Some are also sold in the hospital’s shop to raise funds for local NHS services.

The knitting group from Southern Housing’s Extra Care scheme The Orangery, in Bexhill, welcomed volunteer Lisa from Friends of the Conquest on Tuesday 1 July who thanked them for their hard work. She was joined by fellow volunteer Jo when the pair collected a large batch of items from another group based at Evesham Community Centre in St Leonards-on-Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For dementia patients, brightly coloured bed runners help with orientation and can be taken home. Twiddle muffs offer sensory stimulation and help ease anxiety.

various items from the knitting group

Each piece reflects hours of work and a strong sense of community spirit. The groups are open to anyone aged 55 and over who enjoys knitting or crochet or would like to learn. As one member said: “Everyone is welcome.”

Two local artists have recently joined the groups, alongside several home knitters who regularly send in their creations.

Both knitting groups are supported by Intouch, a charity for older people run by Fresh Visions, which delivers community projects that promote wellbeing, reduce isolation, and help residents build new connections and skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Wilson, Project Officer - Health and Wellbeing at Southern Housing, said:

Toys from the knitting group

““Our knitting groups are about more than just craft. They’re a space to connect, share stories and contribute something meaningful to the wider community. Residents tell us the groups help reduce loneliness, build confidence and give them something to look forward to each week. Some have made new friends after feeling isolated, and one resident even relearned how to knit after a stroke thanks to the encouragement of others. The impact of their work is felt far beyond the group itself.”

The groups at The Orangery and Evesham Community Centre are part of a wider programme of activities supported by Southern Housing, focused on helping residents feel connected, valued and proud of where they live.