Southern Rail’s Eastbourne team hops to it with egg-cellent Easter donation

The Easter Bunny had some extra help this year, thanks to the generous and big-hearted team at Southern Rail in Eastbourne! The Southern crew rolled up their sleeves and donated over 120 Easter Eggs to the East Sussex Foster Care Association (ESFCA), spreading sweet smiles and springtime cheer to children and families across the region.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and so grateful for Southern Rail’s support,” said Susanne Beesley, Chairperson for ESFCA. “Sadly, not every child's experiences of special events are positive ones, but with generous gestures like this we can help change that to help children create new positive and lasting memories.”

From classic creme-filled favourites to bunny-shaped treats, the Southern Rail team’s donation made this Easter a truly special one. And rumour has it, the Easter Bunny has personally thanked them for the assist.

Here’s to kindness, community, and a train full of Easter magic. Thank you, Southern Rail Eastbourne