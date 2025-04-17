Southern Rail’s Eastbourne team hops to it with egg-cellent Easter donation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
“We’re absolutely thrilled and so grateful for Southern Rail’s support,” said Susanne Beesley, Chairperson for ESFCA. “Sadly, not every child's experiences of special events are positive ones, but with generous gestures like this we can help change that to help children create new positive and lasting memories.”
From classic creme-filled favourites to bunny-shaped treats, the Southern Rail team’s donation made this Easter a truly special one. And rumour has it, the Easter Bunny has personally thanked them for the assist.
Here’s to kindness, community, and a train full of Easter magic. Thank you, Southern Rail Eastbourne