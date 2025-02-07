Southern Water holds drop in event for Felpham residents

Teams from across our Southern Water business will be on hand to speak with West Sussex customers when the next Your Water Matters Event rolls into Felpham on Wednesday 12 February.

Doors at St Mary’s Centre in Grassmere Close will open at 12.30pm and close at 6.30pm, with visitors able to find out about all areas of activity and have their questions answered.

Experts available on the day will range from members of our Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force who are working to cut storm overflows and protect our environment, to our customer teams who can talk about all things bills and support on offer for those who may be struggling to pay.

Antonia Barton, Chief Customer Officer, will be there too.

12 February Felpham drop in event

She said: “We are looking forward to meeting our customers face-to-face and updating them on our activities in the area. I’ll be happy to answer as many questions as I can, and will be ready to listen to any concerns or suggestions raised.

“We are stepping up our efforts in this area – and beyond – to improve our performance, and it is critical that we work with our communities and stakeholders like West Sussex County Council to deliver the change we all want to see.

Customers at the event can hear about:

· Where we're spending money to improve the resilience and performance of our water and wastewater networks

· Financial support available if you're struggling with your bills.

· Nature-based solutions being rolled out to reduce the number of storm overflows

· Work to prevent blockages, pollutions and flooding incidents

· Investigations into illegally connected private pipes and how we are tackling them

· Our extensive community and schools’ education programme.