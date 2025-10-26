Enjoy double the fun at Southwater Academies Christmas Fair, bring the family along for a jolly day out, with lots of big attractions and fabulous prizes to be won!

Are you looking for something exciting and entertaining to do with your children this Christmas? Then why not join the Southwater Academies PTFA Christmas Fair in December. Enjoy lots of fun and exciting activities for all the family, shop and interact with over 12 local businesses including many arts, crafts and gifting stalls and enjoy creating special family memories whilst helping raise money for charity at the same time! Expect lots of fun, laughter, festive cheer and heaps of prizes to be won for everyone!

Adults can relax and unwind, treating themselves to some great shopping stalls, indulging in lots of delicious food from our Christmas Café and Festive Food Village, or enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a delectable mince pie. A firm favourite amongst the adults, our bottle tombola returns, and this year features a new game, Santa’s Dash for Cash set to get pulses racing. Other new attractions this year include – a Snowman Snow Globe, Christmas Bouncy Castle, Crack the Code, Paint your own Bauble and Lucky Candy Cane! Plus, back by popular demand; Elfridges our Secret Present Room, Santa’s Grotto, Christmas Wheel of Fortune and Wine or Water! All the family are set to enjoy the fair’s BBQ, famous Christmas Raffle, Guess the Name of the Elf, Facepainting and various other activities.

Everyone is invited, it’s not just open to academy families. Entry fees are £1 per adult, 50p per child and free entry for pre-schoolers. Set to be one of the biggest school fairs in Horsham this Christmas, be sure to support this fun, local event, especially at a time where additional fundraising is so essential for schools. The money raised at the event will go a long way to supporting our children’s education whilst promoting other local charities and businesses.

Southwater Academies Christmas Fair 2025

Event Details

Date: Saturday 13th December 2025, 11am-3pm

Venue: Southwater Infant & Junior Academies, Worthing Road, Southwater, West Sussex, RH13 9JH

If you are interested in getting involved in the Southwater Academies PTFA Christmas Fair, then there’s still time! Please email [email protected] for all sponsorship, stall holders and raffle prize enquiries. If you cannot attend the event but would like to donate to the PTFA then you can do so on our JustGiving page.