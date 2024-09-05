Southwater Day Nursery and Pre-school completes expansion and refurbishment

Southwater Day Nursery and Pre-school, part of the iStep Learning group, has officially completed a significant expansion project, increasing its capacity and enhancing its facilities to better serve the local community. The expansion reflects the rising demand for high-quality early years education and childcare in West Sussex.

To celebrate the expansion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on-site, attended by key figures, including Sallyanne Kasey, Manager of Southwater Day Nursery and Pre-school, Dianne Lumsden-Earle, Chief Childcare and Operations Officer at iStep Learning, and Peter Van Der Bough, Councillor for Southwater North Ward.

Sallyanne Kasey, Nursery Manager, expressed her enthusiasm for the newly expanded facilities, stating, “This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional care and early education. Our enhanced environment is equipped with the latest resources to support a broad range of learning and development opportunities for the children in our care.”

Dianne Lumsden-Earle, Chief Childcare and Operations Officer added, “At iStep Learning, we constantly strive to innovate and improve our settings. The expansion of Southwater Day Nursery and Pre-school is a key development in our mission to deliver outstanding childcare across all our nurseries.”

Manager Sallyanne, Southwater Councillor Peter, and Chief Childcare Officer Dianne

Councillor Peter Van Der Bough also commented on the importance of the expansion, saying, “The investment in Southwater Day Nursery and Pre-school underscores the vital role that quality early years education plays in our community. It’s encouraging to see such a commitment to our children's future.”

The expansion includes additional places for children aged 0-5. The updated facilities feature modernised classrooms, an enlarged outdoor play area, and cutting-edge learning resources.

As part of the iStep Learning network, Southwater Day Nursery and Pre-school continues to build on its reputation for delivering high childcare and early education standards. The expanded nursery is now poised to welcome more families and support even more children on their educational journey.

For more information, please get in touch with the Family Liaison Team on 01403 334870 or at [email protected].

Newly refubished pre-school room at Southwater Day Nursery and Pre-school

About Southwater Day Nursery and Pre-school

Southwater Day Nursery and Pre-school, The Nursery Family, is a member of the iStep Learning group, a leading childcare and early education provider in the UK. iStep Learning is dedicated to nurturing young minds through safe, stimulating, and educational environments that support each child's unique development.