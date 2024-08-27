Southwater plumber secures semi-final place as Screwfix searches for its top tradesperson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Wood, a plumber from Southwater, has reached the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024.

Liam, 29, who works for Sterling Plumbers, has more than 12 years’ experience working in the trade. He showcased enthusiasm, excellent workmanship, and a commitment to the future of the industry in the initial application, which secured him a place in the semi-finals for the national award.

Having trained as a plumber when he left school in 2011, Liam has supported and trained five apprentices – both men and women – focusing on developing the necessary skills and attention to detail for the job which can help generate repeat business.

In his spare time, Liam has lent a helping hand to Warriors of Warmth, which provides free educational resources and free plumbing and heating services to charities in the Sussex area. In addition, he has also built a strong social media presence, showcasing his passion to inspire the next generation of tradespeople.

Now he will compete against 26 other top tradespeople from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, for a chance to be shortlisted as a finalist.

If Liam is successful, he will become one of just 10 finalists to take part in the in-person final to be held at Screwfix LIVE, on September 27. Here, a panel of industry experts will put each tradesperson through their paces before selecting this year’s overall champion.

The winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 and take home a fantastic trade bundle made up of tools, tech, and training worth £20,000 / €20,000.

Liam comments: “To receive the call that I’d made it to the semi-finals of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 was unbelievable. I never thought I’d get this far to be honest. Reaching the national final in September would be such a great achievement, especially when you look at the calibre of the other tradespeople I’m up against.

“I hope my passion for plumbing shines through and that my attention to detail and dedication to inspiring future talent is enough to secure me a place in the final.”

Race to join the Hall of Fame

With the national award now in its the 15th year, Liam hopes to join the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame in 2024, taking a place alongside reigning champion Astrid Arnold, a Devon-based carpenter, who claimed the accolade in 2023.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “The nation’s tradespeople are often unsung heroes, working tirelessly day in and day out with the upmost passion and dedication. Our long-running national award aims to shine a light on the very best of them, recognising the outstanding work tradespeople deliver and the impact they have within their communities.

“Once again we’ve been blown away by the strength of the applications we’ve received for Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. Each of our semi-finalists has already proved themselves as an ambassador for their trade and I wish them all the very best of luck as they look to gain a place in September’s national final.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024, please visit screwfix.com/stt