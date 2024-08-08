Southwater Skatepark needs your help!

Southwater Skatepark

Southwater Skatepark has been a cornerstone of the community, offering a vibrant and safe space for its users of all ages to gather, practice, and share their passion. Over the years, it has become much more than just a skatepark; it’s a place where friendships are forged, skills are honed, and creativity is encouraged. The park unfortunately burned down in a fire but has been rebuilt since and the new facility opened last summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heart of the Community

Located near the heart of Southwater, this skatepark has always been about more than just skating. It’s a sanctuary for people of all ages to express themselves, stay active, maintain their mental health and be part of a supportive community. From early morning practice sessions to evening meet-ups, the skatepark buzzes with life and energy, fostering a sense of belonging among its users and many of them travel regularly from as far as Crawley, Chichester and Hastings to use the park.

Why We Need Your Help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southwater Skatepark

Unfortunately, maintaining such a dynamic facility comes with significant costs. Repairs, upgrades, and regular maintenance are essential to ensure the skatepark remains a safe and enjoyable place for everyone for as long as possible.

Our Fundraising Goal

The park is managed by Southwater Parish Council and they have launched a fundraising campaign on Crowdfunder with the goal of raising £10,000. This amount will cover essential repairs, safety upgrades, and help establish a fund for future maintenance. By reaching this goal, we can secure the skatepark’s future and continue to provide a space where young people can thrive. They would also like to be able to organise events such as skate jams for the users and help people to connect, stay motivated and be able to share their talents.

How You Can Make a Difference

Southwater Skatepark

Your contribution, no matter how small, can make a significant impact. Here are a couple ways you can help:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donate: Visit our Crowdfunder page to donate. Every pound brings us closer to our goal. Spread the Word: Share our campaign on social media, with friends, and within your community. The more people who know about our cause, the better.

Southwater Skatepark is more than just a facility; it’s a vital part of our community’s fabric. By supporting our fundraising campaign, you are investing in the future of countless young skaters and ensuring that this beloved space remains open for everyone to enjoy.

Visit our Crowdfunder page today to make your donation. Together, we can keep Southwater Skatepark rolling and thriving for years to come.

Thank you for your support!