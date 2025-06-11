Southwater veteran marks his 100th birthday
Second world war veteran Robert (Bob) Piper who was 100 on the 10th June, celebrated his birthday with family and friends at his home in Southwater.
Bob was watched on by members of the Royal Sussex Regiment Association as he cut his cake with the bayonet he was given when he joined the regiment in 1940.
He was also given a special piece of art by members of the forge team from the Weald and Downland Living Museum.
Bob's father was one of the last blacksmiths to work the forge before it was was moved to the museum.
Both Bob and Betty will be marking their 70th wedding anniversary at the end of the month