Southwater veteran marks his 100th birthday

Veteran mark's 100th birthday

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second world war veteran Robert (Bob) Piper who was 100 on the 10th June, celebrated his birthday with family and friends at his home in Southwater.

Bob was watched on by members of the Royal Sussex Regiment Association as he cut his cake with the bayonet he was given when he joined the regiment in 1940.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also given a special piece of art by members of the forge team from the Weald and Downland Living Museum.

Bob's father was one of the last blacksmiths to work the forge before it was was moved to the museum.

Both Bob and Betty will be marking their 70th wedding anniversary at the end of the month