Southwater Youth Project receives £2,250 donation to support young people in the local community

Southwater Youth Project is celebrating after receiving £2,250 to provide further support to young people in the local community.

Urban logistics developer Chancerygate, construction contractor Harmonix Construction and development funding provider Alpha Property Lending made the donation. The companies are currently working together to deliver the 103,000 sq ft Audio Park on Southwater Business Park.

The money will enable Southwater Youth Project to continue to operate a safe space, positive and supportive space for young people to meet on a Wednesday night at its Youth HangOut.

The Wednesday Youth HangOut aims to offer professional youth worker support and activities targeted at young people. It provides active and meaningful activities that encourage resilience and the feeling of belonging to help young people thrive.

Donation - Chancerygate's Amanda Walker (back left), Southwater Youth Project's Angie Choat (centre) and Harmonix Construction's Ross Goldstone (back right)

Southwater Youth Project’s is located at The Ghyll which is less than a mile from the Audio Park development.

Commenting on the donation, Southwater Youth Project’s youth worker, Angie Choat, said: “We are hugely grateful for this donation to support the services and activities we provide for young people in the Southwater area.

“Donations like this ensure that we can continue to provide young people with a safe environment to meet and promote a positive wellbeing and self-esteem.”

Since launching in 2006, Southwater Youth Project has been helping children and young people between the ages of eight and 19 in the local community. The project aims to promote positive self-esteem and support mental wellbeing through a range of indoor and outdoor activities.

Chancerygate Foundation director, Amanda Walker, said: “Southwater Youth Project is a fantastic initiative with a focus on supporting young people within the local community.

“It is a pleasure to support the project through this donation and allows its youth workers to continue to provide a safe space for young people to meet.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest multi-unit urban logistics property developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide. The company has offices in London, Warrington, Birmingham and Bristol, as well as in Europe in Madrid, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris.