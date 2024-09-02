Southwick and Fishergate Horticultural Society hold annual summer show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society held their annual Summer Show on Saturday, August 17.

The summer show was held in the lovely setting of the Southwick Community Centre where good use was made of the gardens by local groups to provide stalls to showcase their Societies.

The main event was inside where visitors were treated to a colourful spectacle of carefully laid out exhibits. There were many different types of fruit and vegetables all carefully nurtured in growing conditions that once again proved challenging.

The vases of flowers were a delight and the interpretation for the floral arrangements was well thought out. The judges were very complimentary and thought all the exhibits were of a high standard.

We are now moving towards our Autumn Show on Saturday, October 26.