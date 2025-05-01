Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society to hold annual plant sale

By Margaret Pettitt
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 19:03 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 09:00 BST
Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society are holding their very popular Plant Sale on Saturday 10th May 2025 at 10.00 in the garden at Southwick Community Centre, Southwick Street BN42 4TE.

Entry is via the garden gate & is 50p.

There will be bedding and vegetable plants, perennials and pot plants for sale.

The sale is always popular and well attended so early arrival is advised, most plants sell within the first half hour.

