Southwick Community Centre: A grand celebration - our 80th anniversary fair brings together generations, art and community spirit

This weekend, we proudly celebrated our 80th anniversary with an extraordinary fair that bridged generations and honoured the rich history of our organization. From newborns to the spirited 94-year-old Rita who stayed from start to finish and had a go at everything £what a fab day it was on Saturday. I got there for 10 o’clock and stayed till 3 o’clock”. The event was a vibrant reflection of the community we have nurtured in Southwick over the decades.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day began with an exciting Grand Opening Ceremony, led by renowned actor Brian Capron, who formally launched the festivities with a heartfelt speech alongside our Chair of Trustees Malcolm Gough, setting the tone for a celebration filled with history, joy, and anticipation.

Guests were greeted by a wide array of engaging activities, exhibitions, and performances, each highlighting the diverse talents and creative spirit of our affiliated groups.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Face Painting

A Walk Through History: Our exhibition featuring photographs from our archives offered a nostalgic look at the journey we’ve undertaken since our founding.

Our exhibition featuring photographs from our archives offered a nostalgic look at the journey we’ve undertaken since our founding. Affiliated Groups' Showcase: Visitors enjoyed performances, demonstrations, and displays from our affiliated groups, showcasing the incredible talent that has flourished within our community. From live music to interactive workshops, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors enjoyed performances, demonstrations, and displays from our affiliated groups, showcasing the incredible talent that has flourished within our community. From live music to interactive workshops, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Backstage Tours: Guests were given exclusive behind-the-scenes tours, providing them with a rare glimpse into the workings of our resident Theatre groups, The Wick Theatre, The Southwick Players, and Southwick Opera. The tours also featured discussions with dedicated volunteers who talked about their exciting roles behind the curtains!

Guests were given exclusive behind-the-scenes tours, providing them with a rare glimpse into the workings of our resident Theatre groups, The Wick Theatre, The Southwick Players, and Southwick Opera. The tours also featured discussions with dedicated volunteers who talked about their exciting roles behind the curtains! A Multi-Generational Experience: The event truly embodied the essence of community, welcoming guests of all ages. From toddlers experiencing their first fair to 94-year-old Rita, who has been part of the organization for decades, the celebration was a testament to the strength of connections that transcend age.

The event truly embodied the essence of community, welcoming guests of all ages. From toddlers experiencing their first fair to 94-year-old Rita, who has been part of the organization for decades, the celebration was a testament to the strength of connections that transcend age. Music from the amazing Naomi Bedford and Paul Simonds who bought their son Luca Gene for his 3rd gig!

As our 80th anniversary comes to a close, we are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come. This celebration was not only a reflection of the past but a reminder of the bright future ahead.

Manager Jayne said: "Thank you so much to all those who have supported us throughout the years, especially our staff, volunteers, and guests who made this fair such an unforgettable occasion.”