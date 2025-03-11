Southwick's Treasure Islanders in seventh heaven

WHO says crime doesn't pay?

Pantomime villain Long John Silver was among the winners when a production of Treasure Island grabbed seven awards at Southwick Players' annual 'Oscars' evening - popularly known as the SPOSCARS.

The celebration was on Saturday (March 8) at the Barn Theatre, Southwick, where the drama magic happens year in year out and company members glammed and glitzed up to honour those who had excelled both on and off-stage during the four shows in 2024.

Treasure Island was voted by members best overall production for the John Stone award and boasted the recipients of no fewer than six individual honours.

Standing, l to r, Roy Stevens (best actor), Sarah Papouis (best director), Sally Diver (joint director of best production Treasure Island), Eden West (best supporting actor); middle row, l to r, Players president Debbie Creissen, Louise Yeo (best actress), Sam Clements (Players' player of the year), Lea Spells (best supporting actress); front, East McBride (best cameo).

Joint panto director Sam Clements, who co-hosted the ceremony with Players president Debbie Creissen and also helps with the company's youth group, SPY (Southwick Players Youth), was thrilled to be named the Players' player of the year.

Panto dame Roy Stevens (Mrs Hawkins) won the Richard Pincott award as best actor, principal boy Louise Yeo (Jim Hawkins) took the Venetia Baker award for best actress and East McBride (Billy Bones/Ben Gunn) was winner of the best cameo award.

Eden West (Long John Silver) was named best supporting actor and Lea Spells won the best supporting actress prize for her portrayal of Mrs Henderson, feisty chairwoman of the Smugglers Cove Women's Institute.

Behind the scenes, lighting and sound operator Jeff Woodford won the Smudge Roberts award for best technical and creative achievement.

Last but not least, Sarah Papouis broke the Treasure Island monopoly by overseeing a winning island paradise of her own, being named best director for the all-female comedy Sheila's Island in July.