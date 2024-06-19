Souvenir Normand group's visit to Battle Abbey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Battle Abbey guide, Scott Ray, gave us a very informative talk on the topic of the Normanisation of England after the Conquest and took us round the site.
Electric scooters were provided for those less mobile members and we were also able to view the temporary exhibition on the Canadian soldiers who occupied the site training for the D-Day landings 80 years ago.
All in all, a very interesting and successful event.
Membership of the Souvenir Normand is currently £15 p.a. and we welcome anyone with an interest in Norman history and culture.
We have branches in Normandy, Norway and hope to open a new branch in Sicily in the near future.
Please look on our website: souvenirnormand.com or contact the chairman by e-mail: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.