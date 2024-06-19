Souvenir Normand group's visit to Battle Abbey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thank you to the 15 members who joined me on a private tour of Battle Abbey followed by a delicious cream tea in the cafe recently.

Battle Abbey guide, Scott Ray, gave us a very informative talk on the topic of the Normanisation of England after the Conquest and took us round the site.

Electric scooters were provided for those less mobile members and we were also able to view the temporary exhibition on the Canadian soldiers who occupied the site training for the D-Day landings 80 years ago.

All in all, a very interesting and successful event.

Souvenir Normand visit to Battle Abbey

Membership of the Souvenir Normand is currently £15 p.a. and we welcome anyone with an interest in Norman history and culture.

We have branches in Normandy, Norway and hope to open a new branch in Sicily in the near future.