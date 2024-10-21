Space illuminations will light up Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and visitors to Chichester will be able to enjoy a mini galactic experience in the city centre this month.

Chichester District Council has organised for a series of space-themed illuminations to be displayed at several points in the city centre from late October until early November. They will complement the Mars immersive art installation by artist Luke Jerram, which goes on display at Chichester Cathedral on the same day.

Visitors are encouraged to discover the illuminations which will be situated within the city centre and just off the main streets. In addition, the council has also organised for local covers band, ‘The Martians’, to perform on selected nights throughout the exhibition and to play near and around the light installations. The idea is all part of the council’s commitment to supporting the city’s evening and night-time economy and aims of its current Events Strategy.

“We thought these illuminations would be a really fun way to complement the art installation at the cathedral, and to help encourage people who will be coming into Chichester to see it to also venture further afield and enjoy the wonderful eateries and other businesses that our fantastic city has to offer as they stroll through the city centre.” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council.

Chichester City Council will also be lighting up The Cross and The Assembly Rooms in red to echo the Mars theme.

“We are always trying to think of creative ways to help support our local businesses and to help bring footfall to the city. Our evening and night-time economy is important and so we are really pleased to be able to work with the cathedral to support their fantastic event and bring people out to explore the city further.”

The illuminations are being installed by local company Showmen Events, and the images are being supplied by the South Downs Planetarium and Space Centre in Chichester, while Chichester Cathedral have made a generous donation to the event.

The illuminations will be visible from 4.30pm each day, finishing at around 11pm. In addition, the Chichester BID (Business Improvement District), in partnership with Chichester Cathedral, have put together a ‘Mission To Mars’ space trail for families during the October half term — https://chichesterbid.co.uk/missiontomars/ — while Chichester City Council will also be lighting up The Cross and The Assembly Rooms in red to echo the Mars theme.

Chichester District Council would like to thank the South Downs Planetarium for their permission to use the images being included and want to encourage everyone to go along to one of their fantastic celestial shows: www.southdowns.org.uk/events.html

Visitors will be able to experience the cathedral’s Mars installation — www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/mars — during the day, Monday to Saturday, 9am–5pm, (booking not required, donations welcome); or by twilight from 6.30pm on selected dates (prior booking advised, from £6 per adult, £3 per child and £4.50 for students): www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/mars-evening-viewings