Spanish Day at Sycamore Grove was a fiesta!

By Laurence Amstad
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2024, 15:09 BST
A taste of Spain came to Sycamore Grove this weekend as renowned Spanish chef Rafael treated guests to a culinary adventure. Chef Rafael, known for his masterful techniques and authentic flavours, created a menu that transported diners straight to the heart of the Iberian Peninsula.

The feast began with a refreshing gazpacho, followed by the classic Spanish tapas dish, patatas bravas.

The highlight of the evening was a mouthwatering paella, bursting with seafood and saffron.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To finish off the meal, guests indulged in the sweet and crispy treat of churros, served with a rich chocolate dipping sauce.

Spanish Dayplaceholder image
Spanish Day

No Spanish meal would be complete without a glass of sangria, and Chef Rafael did not disappoint.

The refreshing beverage, made with red wine, fruit, and brandy, complemented each dish perfectly.

Guests raved about the experience, praising Chef Rafael's skill and the authentic flavours of his cuisine.

"It was like being on vacation in Spain," said one diner. "The food was incredible, and the atmosphere was fantastic."

Related topics:Spain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice