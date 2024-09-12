Spanish Day at Sycamore Grove was a fiesta!

A taste of Spain came to Sycamore Grove this weekend as renowned Spanish chef Rafael treated guests to a culinary adventure. Chef Rafael, known for his masterful techniques and authentic flavours, created a menu that transported diners straight to the heart of the Iberian Peninsula.

The feast began with a refreshing gazpacho, followed by the classic Spanish tapas dish, patatas bravas.

The highlight of the evening was a mouthwatering paella, bursting with seafood and saffron.

To finish off the meal, guests indulged in the sweet and crispy treat of churros, served with a rich chocolate dipping sauce.

No Spanish meal would be complete without a glass of sangria, and Chef Rafael did not disappoint.

The refreshing beverage, made with red wine, fruit, and brandy, complemented each dish perfectly.

Guests raved about the experience, praising Chef Rafael's skill and the authentic flavours of his cuisine.

"It was like being on vacation in Spain," said one diner. "The food was incredible, and the atmosphere was fantastic."