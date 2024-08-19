Special cot will support grieving parents at Chestnut Tree Children's Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families who suffer the tragedy of stillbirth will be able to spend precious time with their baby at the Chestnut Tree Children’s Hospice in Arundel thanks to the donation of an ‘Abi Cooling cot’

The special cot was purchased with funds raised by Ginny Ryan whose daughter’s son George Percy Patrick Elie was born sleeping.

Ginny said: “We found out that George had no heartbeat when my daughter Sophie was in labour. They were the most heartbreaking words I've ever heard. He was born at full term and looked so beautiful and peaceful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

!We were so grateful for the Abi Cooling Cot, it meant that we were all able to spend a few days with him instead of a few hours. We had never heard of a cooling cot before. I really felt as though I needed to do something to buy an Abi Cooling cot for a hospital or Hospice that hasn't got one.

Ginny Ryan with the Abigail's Footsteps Cooling Cot.

"So, when I was lucky enough to get a London Marathon place, I knew what I was going to raise money for. Seeing George's plaque on the Abi Cooling Cot at Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice was amazing. Something good came out of something very sad.”

Abi Cooling Cot’s keep babies at a cooler temperature meaning that the child can stay with their parents for longer, giving families the chance to grieve and say goodbye in their own time.

Ginny continued: “Abigails Footsteps means so much to my family. My daughter was given one of their cooling cots when her son was stillborn which meant her and her partner were able to spend as much time with my grandson George as they wanted. We were able to dress him and give him lots of cuddles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Asling, Clinical Nurse Specialist- Palliative Care, Chestnut Tree House said: “We got to meet baby George’s amazing parents and family when they came to see us at Chestnut tree house.

"George’s family has been working extremely hard to fundraise so that they could purchase an Abi cooling cot for us to have here at the hospice. We are so extremely grateful for this really important piece of equipment; the cooling cot allows parents to spend precious time with their baby whilst in a homely environment at the hospice.

"The cot is just perfect for us and can be easily moved to facilitate parents’ wishes at such a difficult time. We did not have a cooling cot for babies at Chestnut tree so this will make a huge difference for our families. Thank you so much from all of the team at Chestnut tree house.”

David Ward, Chief Executive, of Abigail’s Footsteps said: “When we had our daughter Abigaill we only had two or three hours with her. Having to say goodbye so soon was heartbreaking and we knew we had to do something to support other grieving parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

!The Abi Cooling Cot we developed with The Bond Group allows people to have two or three days with their baby if they wish.Abigail’s Footsteps is committed to providing an Abi Cooling Cot to every hospitals in the UK.”

To find out more about Abigail’s Footsteps visit www.abigailsfootsteps.co.uk and to discuss how you could help fundraise for an Abi Cooling Cot please contact [email protected]