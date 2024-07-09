Special delivery: Sussex courier wins new £35k car in online competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A delivery driver form Sussex has followed in his father’s footsteps and won a brand new car.

Adrian-lulian Grigore, from Crawley, has bagged himself a Range Rover Evoque P300e Dynamic worth £34,500 after entering BOTB’s Instant Wins Competition.

It comes just a few years after his father won a new Dacia motor in a different competition.

The 37-year-old was relaxing at home when he received a video call from BOTB presenter Will Cozens to find out how he reacted when the email came through saying he was a winner.

Adrian-lulian Grigore won a Range Rover Evoque P300e Dynamic.

“I was just about to deliver some food when I entered the competition, and I was praying I would win,” he said.

“When the email came through saying I had won, I had to close it and open it again because I couldn't believe it.

“My father won a new car a few years ago in a different competition, and the fact that I have won one as well is incredible. My brother has also played the BOTB competition and if he wins that would be unreal.”

Despite the Range Rover Evoque P300e Dynamic being renowned for its cutting-edge technology, luxurious interior and off-road ability, Adrian said he was considering taking the cash alternative to help out his family.

“I want to help my brother who has some things to take care of, help my parents, and then I will take care of myself as family comes first,” he added.

Will said: “The fact that Adrian’s father has also previously won a new car shows that luck clearly runs in the family.

“It’s an amazing car, and I’m sure Adrian will have a lot of fun driving it if he chooses it over the cash alternative.

“But if he does choose the cash and uses some to help his brother, that would surely make him the best brother ever.”

Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

Its Dream Car Competition sees people buy tickets for the car they want to win and then play spot the ball. An independent panel of judges decide who wins.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, it has given away £68m-worth of cars so far.