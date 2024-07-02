Special flower delivery from Wadhurst Manor care home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents at Wadhurst Manor wanted to do something for the local community and thought National Flower Week would be the perfect occasion. They spent the morning with the activities team preparing roses to hand out to people in the village.
In the afternoon Wadhurst Manor’s resident ambassador, Audrey went to deliver the flowers with General Manager, Maria Stefea and Home Services Advisor, Samantha Harding. They walked through Wadhurst high street gifting flowers to passers-by and popped into the local shops to surprise those working.
Maria Stefea, General Manager at the home, said: “It is such a thoughtful idea of our residents to want to gift flowers to the local community.
"The reaction was lovely when we delivered them and Audrey had a lovely afternoon. It is wonderful how something so simple can bring so much happiness to others”
Audrey, resident ambassador at the home said: "I’ve always loved talking to people, it is so nice to deliver the flowers on behalf of everyone and have the chance to speak to so many people in the community. It was a perfect afternoon.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.