Special flower delivery from Wadhurst Manor care home

Wadhurst Manor care home in Wadhurst did something extra special for National Flower Week.

Residents at Wadhurst Manor wanted to do something for the local community and thought National Flower Week would be the perfect occasion. They spent the morning with the activities team preparing roses to hand out to people in the village.

In the afternoon Wadhurst Manor’s resident ambassador, Audrey went to deliver the flowers with General Manager, Maria Stefea and Home Services Advisor, Samantha Harding. They walked through Wadhurst high street gifting flowers to passers-by and popped into the local shops to surprise those working.

Maria Stefea, General Manager at the home, said: “It is such a thoughtful idea of our residents to want to gift flowers to the local community.

Delivering Flowers In Wadhurst.

"The reaction was lovely when we delivered them and Audrey had a lovely afternoon. It is wonderful how something so simple can bring so much happiness to others”