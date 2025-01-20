Special guests to help open Angmering’s newest care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Angmering’s newest care home is inviting the local community to attend its grand launch event, along with some very special guests.

Care UK’s Ayton House, on Dappers Lane, will be opening its doors to the community on Thursday, February 27, from 2pm-4pm, to join the celebrations, along with some VIP visitors who will be cutting the ribbon.

With the first residents having moved into Ayton House in December, everyone at the home is now gearing up to celebrate its official opening with the help of a special guest – the Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Sean Lee.

On arrival, guests will be met by the team in the home’s main reception area, where they can enjoy welcome drinks and canapés. After the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon, and announcing the home as officially open, visitors will have the opportunity to find out exactly what life is like at Ayton House.

Tours of the care home will be available, and visitors will be able to enjoy plenty of fun, including live entertainment from guitar group, U3A, who will be performing throughout the event.

Guests attending the official opening will also have the opportunity to enjoy afternoon tea, a cooking demonstration with the home’s talented Head Chef, Anthony Molnar and a cocktail-making class in the home’s very own bar.

In addition, Ayton House’s Lifestyle lead, Christine Brown, will be hosting a Love to Move dance session. Founded by the British Gymnastics Foundation, Love to Move is an age and dementia friendly seated gymnastics programme which is transforming the lives of people living with dementia.

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, said: “We’ve had such a warm and positive response from local people since we welcomed our first residents to Ayton House in December – we already feel like part of the community!

“We’re delighted to be marking the official opening of our home later this month with our grand launch event, and can’t wait to celebrate with our neighbours, residents’ relatives, and special guests.

"We’re excited to show everyone the welcoming, friendly atmosphere we’ve created here at the home. On behalf of the team and residents here at Ayton House, I’d like to invite the people of Angmering along to what promises to be a fun afternoon for all!”

Ayton House is a state-of-the-art care home providing full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Located just on the edge of the South Downs, and close to the popular seaside towns of Littlehampton and Worthing, Ayton House is designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives.

The home will have its very own cinema, hair salon, café, and large first-floor outdoor terrace, along with plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Ayton House, call Customer Relations Manager Caroline Thomas on 01903 493201, or email [email protected]