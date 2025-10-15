Special launch event for community bid to buy East Hoathly’s village pub

On that day organisers of the KIngs Head Community Benefit Society will announce the start of the Community Shares Offer aimed at financing the village's purchase of the Kings Head pub.

They are planning what they describe as a 'fun and exciting time' which will include welcome drinks, live music, special guests, a prize draw and even a film premiere. And they invite people to stay updated by joining their contact list via email: [email protected] and checking the website: www.kingsheadcbs.org.uk.

The launch follows a series of village meetings organised after it was revealed that long-term landlords of the business were planning to retire. To ensure the pub continued to serve local people, residents formed a group to investigate the possibility of running a community pub.

At a meeting in September they were told the purchase price was £550,000 plus fees, bringing the total up to £570,000. Sources of funding would be raised via community shares, (£450,000,) equity match funding, (£50,000,) loan finance (£150,000) and grants of up to £20,000. This would bring the total available up to the sum required.

A detailed prospectus has been created which explains the full terms of the offer, a five-year business plan and details of a launch event and 'surgeries' where the process can be explained in full to would-be shareholders.