Special visit for 108-year-old Horley care home resident whose secret to a long life is ‘fresh air, good food and laughter’

A resident at a care home in Horley received a special visit from the Mayor and gave valuable life advice as she toasted a very special milestone, and shared her wartime stories.

Phyllis Long celebrated her 108th birthday with a special visit from the Mayor of Horley, Cllr Eddy Humphreys and the Mayoress, Mrs. Sarah Humphreys, at Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, and shared her secret to living a long life – “fresh air, good food and laughter.”

Phyliss was born in Wallington, London, on 27th December 1916, where she lived until she was 103. She enjoyed family life in Wallington where she met her late husband, Vic, who she wed in December 1939.

Together they had one son, Roger, who went on to bring two grandchildren into the family, Russell and Emma, who often visit Phyliss at Amherst House, along with her 11-year-old great granddaughter Evie and their dog Bella, who is well known in the home.

In her youth, Phyllis worked at Croydon Airport, sewing the material onto the ailerons of the Wellington Bomber. She was also a member of St Helier Hospital League of Friends for 15 years. Outside of work, she loved the outdoors and would often be found on scenic walks or at home cooking homely meals.

Phyllis also loved traveling on holidays with her family and friends, her favourite destination being Lech in Austria, where she went with one of her friends. She recalls a fond memory of them singing on the mountain together and going up in the cable cars.

During the trip, Phyllis also recalls walking down a road carrying a basket eggs, only to be ‘chased’ by a Doodlebug, one of the most fear-inducing weapons used in the Second World War. Phyllis ran to safety and was pleased to announce that both her, and the eggs, escaped unharmed.

When reflecting on her secret to a long and happy life, Phyllis said: “I love company and chatting to people, I believe laughter, good food and fresh air is the secret to living a long life.”

The team at Amherst House prepared the home for the special day and adorned the walls with balloons and banners. The day was complete with a special visit from the Eddy Humphreys, the Mayor of Banstead and Reigate, and a delicious birthday cake prepared by the home’s Head Chef, Patrick.

Cristina Cristea, Home Manager at Amherst House, said: “It was an honour to celebrate Phyllis’ birthday with her. She is a beloved resident at Amherst House, and we all had a lovely time acknowledging this tremendous milestone.

“Everything we do centres around supporting residents to live fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions. Phyllis’ 108th birthday was no exception, and it was a delight to hear her sound advice for living a long and happy life and to have so many special guests. Seeing the smile on her face when the Mayor arrived was priceless.”