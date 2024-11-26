Special 'Winter Fuel Payment' drop-in at Bexhill Senior Citizens Club

Volunteers to distribute 5,000 fliers in Bexhill urging local pensioners to check their eligibility and apply before the December 21 deadline

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special 'Winter Fuel Payment drop-in' will be taking place at Bexhill Senior Citizens Club (45 Eversley Road, TN40 1HA) between 1 – 3pm next Tuesday (December 3), to help local pensioners check their eligibility before the December 21 deadline.

Advisors from Age UK, the Hastings Advice and Representation Centre (HARC) and local community energy co-op Energise Sussex Coast will all be present to provide advice and assistance to anyone who needs help. Local volunteers are distributing 5,000 fliers in Central Bexhill, Pebsham and Sidley this week to promote the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year the government decided to means-test pensioners' access to the Winter Fuel Payment, which last year provided over 11 million pensioners with between £100 - £300 in assistance.

A local volunteer leaflet-deliverer outside Bexhill Seniors Club

For most UK pensioners, access to the Payment will now depend on whether or not they are receiving pension credit, a benefit given to poorer pensioners. However, Age UK estimate that roughly 1 million pensioners who are entitled to receive pension credit don't currently claim the benefit.

According to the Guardian: 'Internal government modelling shows the decision to remove the benefit from millions of pensioners will push about 50,000 more people into relative poverty next year, and another 50,000 by the end of the decade.'

Anyone wanting to check their eligibility can do so themselves by calling the government's pension credit claim line on 0800 99 1234 or visiting www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energise Sussex Coast director Kate Meakin said: 'There are many local residents who are eligible for pension credit and who aren't claiming. This means that many pensioners may be put in the unacceptable situation of not being able to heat their homes this winter.

"We are urging all pensioners in East Sussex who aren't current receiving pension credit to call the government pension credit claim line where they can do a quick check to see if they are eligible on 0800 99 1234. Even a small amount of pension credit each week will mean you qualify for up to £300 towards your energy bills this winter.'

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes.

It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.

Energise Sussex Coast: www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk