Specialist hospital supports local children’s charity in annual fundraiser

As a hospital with a dedicated service for women’s health and well-being, The McIndoe Centre in East Grinstead was the proud headline sponsor for Sunday’s (23 March) A Celebration of Women Afternoon Tea, in aid of local children’s charity Taylor-Made Dreams.

The event, in honour of International Women’s Day, successfully brought together a diverse group of women to celebrate their achievements, resilience, and contributions, while raising vital funds for children with life-limiting illnesses.

The afternoon, at Limekiln in Crowborough, was a unique blend of celebration and philanthropy, underscoring the importance of women supporting women while giving back to the community. Funds raised from the event will go directly to Taylor-Made Dreams, ensuring continued support for families and children facing life-limiting conditions.

One of the event's highlights was the insightful guest speech by Dr Emma Sloan, The McIndoe Centre’s GP & Women’s Health Specialist. Dr Sloan shared her expertise on women’s health, particularly the importance of awareness and self-care, with an engaging discussion on menopause and its impact on women’s well-being.

“I was honoured to be part of this special event,” Dr Sloan remarked. “It was wonderful to see so many women come together to support such a meaningful cause.

“It’s vital that women understand their bodies and know they are not alone in their journey. By opening up conversations and providing the right information, we can empower women to take control of their health, embrace their experiences, and know that support is always available.”

The afternoon also featured a delightful selection of teas, cakes, and warm conversation, creating a welcoming atmosphere for guests to connect and reflect on the power of community and support.

“We are extremely grateful to The McIndoe Centre for their sponsorship and for being part of such a heartwarming event,” said Suzi Mitchell, Founder of Taylor-Made Dreams. “The funds raised will help us continue our mission to provide essential services to families with children suffering from life-limiting illnesses.”

The success of A Celebration of Women Afternoon Tea serves as a reminder of the importance of coming together to support one another, and we look forward to more collaborations that empower women and make a lasting impact on our community.