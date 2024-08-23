Specieisism’s Art Installation ‘Fishing in Not Human(e) comes to Brighton Beach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This art installation will be taking place tomorrow at the revised time of 1.30pm at The Upside Down House on Brighton beach Artist, Stephanie Lane brings “humans caught in a net” to Brighton to create awareness of the fishing industry.A collection of humans will be piled on the beach and covered in a net, complimented by a speech to explain to the public. Leaflets also provided.

Artist Stephanie Lane of Speciesism.WTF is coming back to Brighton Beach with her'Fishing is NOT Human(e)' art installation. Her performance art piece depicts humans in a net to reflect the suffering of trawled fish and other marine life.

In June this year, Sussex World and The Argus covered her 'Milk is Not Human(e) art installation which Brighton loved and received much support from the public.

The current event will take place on the beach in front of popular Upside Down House, in collaboration with Viva - the Uk’s biggest animal rights organisation who will support the artist’s physical demonstration of her art work with tasty food samples from No Catch in Brighton and support with food choices and recipes.

Human trapped in a net

The performance hopes to provoke critical thinking on speciesism. Collectively, the event aims to encourage understanding of the pain and suffering caused to trillions of sentient beings by the fishing industry, as well as the frightening consequences to the eco system of losing fish from UK waters.

It is estimated that up to 2.7 trillion wild It is estimated that up to 2.7 trillion wild fish are caught annually, and Alison Mood's Fishcount study in Feb 2024 revealed that half of all caught fish are fed to farmed animals. You do not need to love other beings to respect their sentience and give equal moral consideration, just as you would with a human. Fish feel pain, suffering, form bonds and communicate amongst themselves in remarkable ways; all backed by science. There is no justification for continuing to destroy their lives and their home. If it's not ok for humans, it's not ok for fish.