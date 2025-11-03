Spectacular poppy installation unveiled at Battle church

The Dean of Battle, Revd Lee Duckett and his wife Angie were joined by a Bugler from the Sea Cadets, civic dignitaries and over 200 local people.

As Anglican churches across Sussex prepared poppy installations to mark Remembrance Sunday, one display in particular caught the public's attention.

On Saturday, November 1, St Mary’s Church, Battle, unveiled a breathtaking installation of over 10,000 handmade poppies.

Project leader Angie Duckett spoke about the heart behind the poppy installation: “So many hours of love and hard work have gone into this beautiful display. At 2pm, under blue skies, with over 200 people present, Deputy Lieutenant Simon Corello cut the ribbon to the case covering the poppy installation, and it fell away to reveal over 10,000 unique handmade poppies.

"The net stretched 84 feet from the top of the bell tower to the ground. Many of the volunteers, who had knitted or crocheted the poppies or spent many hours tying them to the net, stood there to remember all those who sacrificed so much for us.

Angie Duckett with a military drummer

"The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended, having helped to hang the installation. We had representatives of the Battle 88th Squadron Air Training Corps and a military drummer, along with a bugler from the Sea Cadets."

The Deputy Lieutenant, Mayor of Battle, and The Very Reverend Dean of Battle, Lee Duckett, all spoke to thank the volunteers and to honour those who lost their lives as well as all those affected by World War II.

The installation will remain in place until November 15, and footage, including the live stream of the unveiling, is on the St Mary's Battle Facebook page.

"The unveiling featured a short dedication, the playing of the Last Post, and the opportunity for attendees to see the display up close for the first time. Angie added, “It’s been a really lovely community effort.”

The poppies were released by Deputy Lieutenant Simon Corello

The Dean of Battle expressed the significance of the event: “This installation is both a tribute and a reminder. Each of the 10,000 poppies represents not only a life remembered, but also the love, care and commitment of the community today. It’s been so moving to see so many people come together, and it’s important to honour 80 years since the end of the Second World War and to never forget the sacrifices made by so many.”

Volunteer Sally Wynn shared her personal experience: “I have really enjoyed our weekly poppy sessions and have met many new friends. I have Parkinson’s Disease, but I have been able to make many poppies from old woollen blankets, some of which were from the war. I have dyed them red and had some help cutting them out. We have had teams tying poppies securely to the net.

"Each poppy is unique, and they have come from the members of the community, Brownies, adults with special needs and ladies in care homes. It has been a true team effort. I have had so much fun, and I think the installation will be both poignant and a joy to see.”