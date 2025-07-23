Speed limit is cut in Alfriston in a bid to improve safety in the ancient village

The County Council's local transport capital improvements scheme has funded the installation of signs and warnings throughout the village informing drivers of a new 20mph limit. This, it is hoped, will address concerns over the speed of traffic and dangers posed to pedestrians on the narrow streets.

The scheme also included the installation of two new 'gateway' signs, a high-friction surface where the limit changes from 30mph and a refresh of existing yellow lines and road markings.

New double yellow lines have been painted in the village centre to stop obstructive parking and signs alerting motorists to the narrow streets have also been installed at the entrance to the village.

Cllr Claire Dowling, (Con,) East Sussex County Council's lead member for transport and environment said: "We have worked closely with Alfriston Parish Council for some time to try and address road safety concerns in the village.

"Alfriston is a beautiful, historic village and we are delighted we have been able to take action fortthe community. During the work 65 signs and nine new signposts were installed, roadside vegetation was cut back and about 70 metres of footway was reconstructed.