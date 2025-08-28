Spire Computer Help launches free monthly tech talks to support digital confidence in Burgess Hill

Spire Computer Help, a trusted local community group dedicated to helping residents improve their digital skills, is launching a new series of free monthly tech talks this autumn. These sessions are aimed at people who feel digitally excluded or unsure about using everyday technology.

The talks will be held at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Station Road, Burgess Hill, and are open to everyone. Each session will start at 2:30pm, lasting approximately 45 minutes, with time afterwards for questions and one-to-one support. Refreshments will be available, and while the sessions are completely free, a small voluntary donation is welcomed to help cover costs.

Upcoming Talks

Tuesday 9th September: “What You Need to Know if You Are Still Running Windows 10”

With Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 in October 2025, this talk will explain what it means for your device, how it could affect your security, and what options you have – whether that’s upgrading, replacing your laptop, or making simple changes to extend support.

Tuesday 21st October: “The Benefits of Being Online” (part of Get Online Week 2025)

Discover how being online can improve your daily life — from keeping in touch with family and friends, managing your health and saving money, to accessing local services, entertainment, and so much more.

This talk is perfect for anyone thinking about getting online for the first time, or for those who are new to the internet and want to explore it more confidently.

Tuesday 11th November: “Cyber Attack - Take Action”

Join us for an informative online safety presentation from Daniel Sykes from Surrey and Sussex Police’s Cyber Crime Unit. This session is engaging, action packed and what you need to know without the jargon. We’ll look at real world cases that you might have seen in the news, look at key topics like password mastery and social media safety and uncover some mind-blowing facts about cybercrime.

About Spire Computer Help

Spire Computer Help runs free weekly drop-in sessions in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath, providing one-to-one support with phones, tablets, laptops, and more. The group is committed to tackling digital exclusion and making technology accessible to all.

Weekly drop-ins:

Spire Café, St John’s Church, Burgess Hill: Thursdays, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Thursdays, 10:00am – 1:00pm Bentswood @ No.34, America Lane, Haywards Heath: 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Keep an eye on our website or facebook page for more talks in the future, or visit our website and sign up for our newsletter.

📞 07349 916841

🌐 www.spirecomputerhelp.co.uk

📘 facebook.com/spire.computer.help