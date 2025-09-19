Spire Computer Help’s new free tech talks off to a flying start
The local community group, well known for helping residents improve their digital skills, is focused on supporting people who feel left behind by technology.
The inaugural talk, “What You Need to Know if You Are Still Running Windows 10,” took place on Tuesday 9th September and proved a huge success. More than 40 local residents attended, supported by eight volunteers who answered questions and offered one-to-one help afterwards. Representatives from Mid Sussex Older Peoples Council also joined in, helping with teas and coffees to create a welcoming atmosphere.
Each session begins at 2:30pm and lasts about 45 minutes, followed by time for questions and one-to-one support. Refreshments are provided, and while the events are completely free, small voluntary donations are welcome to help cover costs. Parking is available and the hall is fully accessible.
Upcoming Tech Talks
Tuesday 21st October – The Benefits of Being Online
Part of Get Online Week 2025, Good Things Foundation’s national digital inclusion campaign. Delivered by Tim McSweeney, Digital Skills Officer from Clarion Futures Digital, this session will explore how the internet can improve daily life — from keeping in touch with family and friends, to managing health, saving money, and accessing services and entertainment. Ideal for those thinking about going online for the first time or wanting to build confidence.
Tuesday 11th November – Cyber Attack: Take Action
Presented by Daniel Sykes from Surrey and Sussex Police’s Cyber Crime Unit, this engaging talk will cover online safety essentials without the jargon. Real-world case studies, password mastery, social media safety, and surprising facts about cybercrime will all be included.
Tuesday 9th December – Shopping and Saving Money Online
Just in time for Christmas, this practical session will share tips on shopping safely online, comparing prices, and finding the best deals.
Regular Free Drop-In Sessions
Alongside the talks, Spire Computer Help continues to run weekly drop-in sessions where residents can get friendly, one-to-one support with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices:
Spire Café, St John’s Church, Burgess Hill – Thursdays, 10:00am–12:00noon
St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Burgess Hill – Mondays, 10:00am–12:00noon (starting October)
Bentswood @ No.34, America Lane, Haywards Heath – By appointment
Find Out More
For details about the talks, drop-in sessions, or to book an appointment:
📞 Call: 07349 916841
📧 Email: [email protected]
🌐 Visit: spirecomputerhelp.co.uk
📱 Follow on Facebook: facebook.com/spire.computer.help