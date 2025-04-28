Spirit of the 1940s – East Sussex care homes invite community to honour VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two East Sussex care homes are opening their doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

Care UK’s Bowes House, in Hailsham, and Heather View, in Crowborough, are welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with their very own 1940s-themed parties.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

Bowes House celebration will take place on Wednesday 7th May from 11am-1pm, and the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event. Guests and residents will enjoy a morning of light refreshments, military vehicles and entertainment and dancing with the D Day Dollies singers, as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

Care UK’s Bowes House and Heather View, are inviting the community to their commorative VE Day events

Heather View’s party is being held on VE Day itself, Thursday 8th May, from 2:30pm-4pm. Guests will be transported back in time as the team will be dressed in 1940s attire and will be hosting an afternoon tea party with live entertainment.

Sadie Hudson, Home Manager at Heather View, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the community to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a wonderful afternoon tea party and entertainment.

“The event is a chance to re-awaken old memories and offers a meaningful way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with others and celebrate a momentous event in our history.”

Natasha King, Home Manager at Bowes House, added: “As we approach VE Day, residents have been sharing their cherished stories from wartime Britain – it’s been so inspiring to hear their experiences and learn from one another.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Bowes House for a nostalgic and heartwarming afternoon to remember and a delicious fish and chip lunch!”

Bowes House and Heather View have been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The homes provide full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, and have plenty of space for activities, including luxury facilities such as a cinema, hair and beauty salon, and café.

To find out more about Bowes House, or to book a spot at the VE Day celebration, please contact Customer Relations Manager Lisa Phillips on 01323 888611, or email [email protected]

For more information about Heather View, or to book a spot at the VE Day celebration, please contact Home Manager Sadie Hudson on 01892 883 574, or email [email protected]

For further information about the homes, visit careuk.com/east-sussex