Spirit of the 1940s – Horley care home invites community to honour VE Day

A Horley care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

On Thursday 8th May, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed street party.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

At Amherst House, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon of delicious food, entertainment and dancing as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s. Guests will also be able to enjoy some stand-up from a local comedian.

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the community to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“The event is a chance to re-awaken old memories and offers a meaningful way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with others and celebrate a momentous event in our history.

“As we approach VE Day, residents have been sharing their cherished stories from wartime Britain – it’s been so inspiring to hear their experiences and learn from one another.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Amherst House for a nostalgic and heartwarming day to remember!”

Amherst House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment. The home provides full-time residential, nursing, and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, and has its own cinema room, café and hair and beauty salon.

To find out more about Amherst House, or to book a spot at the VE Day celebration, please call Customer Relations Manager Terri Rowe on 01293 735 820 or email [email protected]

For more general information, visit careuk.com/amherst-house