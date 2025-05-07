Spirit of the 1940s – West Sussex care homes invite community to honour VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three West Sussex care homes are opening their doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

On Thursday 8th May, Care UK’s Martlet Manor, in Haywards Heath, Mill View, in East Grinstead, and Skylark House, in Horsham, are welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with their very own 1940s-themed parties.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

The timings of each event are as follows:

Three West Sussex care home's are gearing up for VE Day

Martlet Manor – 11am-2pm

Mill View – 2pm-4pm

Skylark House – 2.30pm-4.30pm

At Martlet Manor, the team will be dressed in 1940s attire, and guests are encouraged to do the same as they join residents for a quintessentially British afternoon tea with cakes and scones. Entertainment will be provided by Jon McDevitt

At Mill View, the team have been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, with guests invited to join residents for a 1940s themed party complete with delicious food, entertainment, and dancing.

Over at Skylark House, a tea party will be held in the home’s garden, with live entertainment from Lottie, who will be singing wartime classics from the era to get toes tapping.

Dora Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the community to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“The event is a chance to re-awaken old memories and offers a meaningful way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with others and celebrate a momentous event in our history.”

Trish Banks, Home Manager at Mill View, said: “As we approach VE Day, residents have been sharing their cherished stories from wartime Britain – it’s been so inspiring to hear their experiences and learn from one another.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Mill View for a nostalgic and heartwarming day to remember!”

Sarah Barrett, Home Manager at Martlet Manor, said: “Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, especially those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity. Celebrating such a significant anniversary of an important moment in history is very important to us, and we look forward to welcoming the community to our afternoon tea party!”

Martlet Manor, Mill View and Skylark House have been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The homes provide full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, and have luxury facilities including a cinema and hair and beauty salon.

To find out more about Mill View or Skylark House, please contact Customer Relations Manager Beverly Jordan on 01403 887 578 or email [email protected]

To find out more about Martlet Manor, please contact Customer Relations Manager Jason Finch on 01444 712 668, or email [email protected]

For more information on Care UK’s West Sussex homes, visit careuk.com/west-sussex