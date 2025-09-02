Sponsored walk aims to raise crucial funds for Brighton advice agencies

The annual Brighton Legal Walk is happening on 10 September, aiming to raise much needed funds for local advice services in Brighton. These services are run by BHT Sussex, Citizen’s Advice, Money Advice Plus and Possibility People. Demand for their services has continued to rise over the last year and they are seeking support so they can continue to offer free legal advice and fair access to justice for Brighton residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighton Legal Walk is organised by London Legal Support Trust which supports law centres and legal advice agencies in London and the Southeast. Brighton Advice Service staff from BHT Sussex will walk their 10km in solidarity with other local lawyers and advisers to raise funds as well as awareness at a time when their services are needed more than ever.

The Brighton Advice Service run by BHT Sussex provides specialist housing advice, an immigration legal advice service, and the In-Court Duty Scheme at Brighton County Court which provides last minute emergency advice for people facing eviction from their home. Last year alone the service supported 735 people, and their Immigration Legal Service is one of the only legal aid providers in Sussex for refugees and asylum seekers. Last year their specialist housing advice services in Brighton and East Sussex prevented 801 households from losing their home.

Sue Hennell, Senior Advice Manager for BHT Sussex, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants on the Brighton Legal Walk last year.

“We are so grateful to everyone who supports these walks every year. By sponsoring participants of the Brighton Legal Walk you can help ensure that local charities offering free legal advice can continue to be there for the people who need them most.

“In these challenging times, services like ours are in demand and under pressure, and fundraising events like this are really important in helping us to continue our work to ensure that people can stay in their homes, be supported and have access to justice regardless of their circumstances.”

If you would like to help the BHT Sussex Brighton Advice team raise funds please visit their sponsorship page here: London Legal Support Trust: Brighton Legal Walk 2025