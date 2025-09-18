Sponsored Walk aims to raise crucial funds for Hastings advice agencies

The annual Hastings Legal Walk is happening on 24 September, aiming to raise much needed funds for local advice services in Hastings. These services are run by BHT Sussex, Citizen’s Advice 1066, and Hastings Advice and Representation Centre. Demand for their services has continued to rise over the last year and they are seeking support so they can continue to offer free legal advice and fair access to justice for Hastings residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hastings Legal Walk is organised by London Legal Support Trust which supports law centres and legal advice agencies in London and the Southeast. Hastings Advice Service staff from BHT Sussex will walk their 10km in solidarity with other local lawyers and advisers to raise funds as well as awareness at a time when their services are needed more than ever.

The Hastings Advice Service run by BHT Sussex provides specialist housing advice, welfare benefits advice for those effected by cancer, and the In-Court Duty Scheme at Hastings County Court which provides last minute emergency advice for people facing eviction from their home. Last year alone BHT Sussex’s advice services in Hastings, Brighton and Eastbourne prevented 801 households from losing their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Hennell, Senior Advice Manager for BHT Sussex, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who supports these walks every year. By sponsoring participants of the Hastings Legal Walk you can help ensure that local charities offering free legal advice can continue to be there for the people who need them most.

Hastings Legal Walk in 2024

“In these challenging times, services like ours are in demand and under pressure, and fundraising events like this are really important in helping us to continue our work to ensure that people can stay in their homes, be supported and have access to justice regardless of their circumstances.”

If you would like to help the BHT Sussex Hastings Advice team raise funds please visit their sponsorship page here: London Legal Support Trust: Hastings Legal Walk 2025