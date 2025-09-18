Sponsored Walk aims to raise crucial funds for Hastings advice agencies
The Hastings Legal Walk is organised by London Legal Support Trust which supports law centres and legal advice agencies in London and the Southeast. Hastings Advice Service staff from BHT Sussex will walk their 10km in solidarity with other local lawyers and advisers to raise funds as well as awareness at a time when their services are needed more than ever.
The Hastings Advice Service run by BHT Sussex provides specialist housing advice, welfare benefits advice for those effected by cancer, and the In-Court Duty Scheme at Hastings County Court which provides last minute emergency advice for people facing eviction from their home. Last year alone BHT Sussex’s advice services in Hastings, Brighton and Eastbourne prevented 801 households from losing their home.
Sue Hennell, Senior Advice Manager for BHT Sussex, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who supports these walks every year. By sponsoring participants of the Hastings Legal Walk you can help ensure that local charities offering free legal advice can continue to be there for the people who need them most.
“In these challenging times, services like ours are in demand and under pressure, and fundraising events like this are really important in helping us to continue our work to ensure that people can stay in their homes, be supported and have access to justice regardless of their circumstances.”
If you would like to help the BHT Sussex Hastings Advice team raise funds please visit their sponsorship page here: London Legal Support Trust: Hastings Legal Walk 2025