Sporting Challenge day is another great success

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the 12th Denton Community Challenge, the annual family fun day in Denton, Newhaven.

After a week of more settled weather, the crowds came out to enjoy a day of entertainment, challenges to take part in and lots of lovely things to spend money on!

The two fields were full with 60 different stalls made up of local sporting and community groups and local stall holders. There were more than 20 stands providing sporting challenges for the children which could be enjoyed for a small charge.

On completion of the challenges the participants were presented with their ‘Winning Together’ rosette sponsored by the Seahaven branch of the Royal Society of St George, before enjoying a free burger from the 2nd Denton & South Heighton Scouts BBQ. A record number of 270 children took part this year!

Crowd scene.

The event was opened with a drumroll by the Phoenix Drummers, followed by an opening speech by Councillor Pinky McLean-Knight, Town Mayor of Newhaven, and the event got underway.

Spectators around the arena were kept entertained with performances and displays by local singers, dancers, and new this year, the sound of bagpipes played by a highland dancer. An inflatable slide, bouncy castle, bungee trampolines, climbing wall and zorbs were all a great success, and provided some extra excitement for children.

When it was time to calm down a bit, there was face-painting, plenty of stalls to browse and of course the ever-popular Charlie the ice cream man! Also new this year was a dog show which proved to be very successful.

A varied choice of food stalls and vans meant that no-one went hungry, while the bar provided welcome cold refreshments, which people enjoyed under the cool shade of the trees.

Climbing wall.

Over in the community centre the tea bar did its usual roaring trade, along with the cake stall stacked with delicious home-made cakes, which were a sell-out. The Craft Fair, showcasing locally made handicrafts and produce, was well-attended as always.

The day ended on a high with a children’s grand tug of war. Everyone taking part gave their best and tugged with all their might. The day was brought to a close and the grand raffle drawn by Councillor Sean Macleod. The first prize was a PS5 kindly donated by Keep It Clean Ltd, and there were many other prizes all generously provided by local businesses and residents.

Our thanks go out to all the local businesses, charities and councils who support the event, without whom Denton Community Challenge could not have grown to the major community event it has become...we hope they will consider supporting us again as plans begin for June 2025!